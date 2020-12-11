Fresno City Council votes to name police substation after fallen officer

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The new Southeast Fresno Police substation near Argyle and Tulare Avenues opened in October. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted unanimously to name it after fallen Officer Phia Vang.

“His passing was very tragic for many of us who would listen to his voice on the radio every day responding to calls and helping people in the community, but that’s just who he was, someone who loved this community,” said one person at the meeting.

On February 4, 2019, Officer Vang was off-duty when he was hit by an impaired driver going the wrong way on Highway 180. They were both killed in the crash.

“I distinctly remember his funeral… full of family, supports, people he’d met, people he had touched,” said Councilmember Paul Caprioglio. “I think it truly reflects on the character of this individual.”

Officer Vang was a 26-year veteran with the Fresno Police Department, known for his dedication to the community he served.

”When he’s asking these people what’s going on in their neighborhood, when he’s asking these people how he can help them, he really meant it,” said Fresno Police Capt. Anthony Martinez.

The Fresno City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution naming the new substation after Officer Vang, in Southeast Fresno where he lived and served.

“This naming is not just about keeping his name alive, but about recognizing his contributions to this community and to his Fresno family,” said Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias.

Vegas son Corey also shared his gratitude to the city for keeping his father’s memory alive.