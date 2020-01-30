Fresno City Council to vote on program that would employ homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Wednesday morning the City of Fresno partnered with Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission in a pilot program geared towards helping the homeless get back on their feet.

Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand spoke at the press conference about this new unique opportunity.

“What is very unique about this program is that it is not just a job,” said Soria. “It’s that we are providing wrap-around services for the individual that wishes to participate in the program.”

The pilot program is intended to employ 15 homeless individuals to pick up trash and remove weeds throughout the city of Fresno. This program will also give them referrals for permanent housing.

“We just don’t pick a program and throw our money at it,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. “We have over 50% of people who come into these triage centers exit going into permanent housing.”

The city of Fresno is investing $100,000 into this program and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will match the city’s donation making the grand total investment 200,000.

Emilia Reyes is the CEO of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission. She spoke about her excitement working with the city of Fresno and getting more people off the streets.

“Everybody wants help and most of the time they just want to be treated with respect and dignity and the minute they find out that you care and want to provide them some support in making them self sufficient they are more than willing to engage and get the services they need,” said Reyes.

Reyes said this program is just the start. They hope it will lead to more men and women getting full-time employment along with tackling the trash problem in Fresno.

“It’s word of mouth. It is relationships,” said Reyes. “If they share that they had a great experience they can go out to their friends and families and refer them in. These services are out there and the first step is actually asking for help.”

The program is not in effect yet. Fresno City Council will vote to approve the program at the next city council meeting.

