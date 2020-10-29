Fresno City Council set to vote on 73 proposed police reforms

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno city council is set to vote on proposed police reforms Thursday.

The commission on the police reform is recommending 73 reforms, some want reforms on how police respond to the homeless and those with mental health issues.

Back in February – Fresno Police released a body cam video showing the arrest of 16-year old David Ramos in an El Pollo Loco restroom in Fresno.

Ramos has autism and epilepsy, witnesses say he was screaming and threatening to hurt himself and others.

“There are some officers that I think are who are incredible and are experienced with autism but ah… It’s not standard protocol yet,” Stephanie Ramirez, CEO of the Fresno Autism Network.

Others want social workers to respond to calls for mental health, the homeless, and non-violent crimes.

While others want to remove police officers from schools and to establish a new civilians oversight board to review complaints against officers’ disciplinary actions and police training.

“They wouldn’t have the power to overturn anything the charter only gives any disciplinary authority to the city manager,” Fresno Councilman Oliver Baines said.

Local defense attorney David Mugridge says having more oversight with written guidelines is important.

“The suggestion here now is we want this in writing…So everybody knows…This is what you do..,’Mugridge says.

The President of the Fresno Police Officer Association says it’s too much especially with the current political and social unrest.

“We are already at crisis levels…We have been defacto defunded for many years. I am a resident of Fresno. I have been here for 31 years. I love the city but I am scared of the rate we are going.”

