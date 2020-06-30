Fresno City Council President’s son tests positive for the coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said this is a scary and uncertain time for his family after finding out his son tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“It can happen to anyone it is not just happening to the vulnerable,” said Arias.

Arias said his eight year old son’s positive test came as a surprise because a week earlier Miguel Arias tested negative for the virus.

“I participated in a free COVID testing clinic in the Westside Church of God,” said Arias. “So, I ended up getting sick a day after and for a few days.”

Arias said when he received his negative test his son started showing coronavirus symptoms like getting a fever, having body aches and headaches.

“So he was sick from last weekend until we took him to the pediatrician on Monday of last week and we then of course got him tested and got the results Friday evening,” said Arias.

Once they received the positive COVID-19 test his son and his daughter were asked to isolate in their rooms.

“No matter how much precaution you take there is a risk of you being infected and it doesn’t have to happen to the adults in the room it can start with the kids,” said Arias.

Arias said it’s possible when he got tested it could have been a false negative. But, now Arias and his daughter are waiting for their results.

Arias also said he will be working from home for the next few weeks and has canceled any in person city business or travel until further notice.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.