Fresno city council member Bredefeld wants to initiate lawsuit against Fresno Unified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld announced Wednesday he will initiate a lawsuit against the Fresno Unified School District.

Bredefeld said he will be placing an action item on the Feb. 18 city council agenda to initiate a lawsuit that would require the Fresno Unified School District to immediately allow students to return to school for in-class instruction.

Council Vice President Nelson Esparza said Wednesday morning that the proposed lawsuit against Fresno Unified School District for not reopening schools would not be considered by the Fresno City Council.

“We all want schools to reopen, but this obviously isn’t the way to do it. There are many variables that go into these decisions, including the rate of transmission in a local community. Right now, we need to trust our public health experts and education leaders as we move toward their established school reopening plan that puts the health and safety of students, staff, and faculty first. I think we’re already in real striking distance of seeing schools reopen by the Summer or Fall, because of the steadily decreasing caseloads that could land us in the Orange Tier, and Fresno County being on the verge of making vaccines available to educators in our community. There’s no need to detract from the school reopening work that’s already happening, with a frivolous lawsuit.” Council Vice President Nelson Esparza

Esparza who chairs the city council’s School Liaison Subcommittee said that council member Garry Bredefeld would be removed from that committee.

“We have had very constructive conversations at these committee meetings in the past. Unfortunately, allowing this member to remain on the committee after throwing dirt in the eyes of our education leaders would only serve as a distraction. We solve these big structural problems by reaching across and having the conversation with the district about their current reopening plan, not by grandstanding on the public health of 74,000 Fresno Unified families.” Council Vice President Nelson Esparza

In a press release council member Bredefeld said the FUSD school board and Superintendent Bob Nelson have been complicit in the damage to these children by keeping the schools closed. No more dithering, no more lack of plans to open, no more bowing before the teachers union or Governor Newsom. Prioritize the needs of our children and open the schools-NOW!

