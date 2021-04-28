Fresno City Council discusses plan to combat homeless issues

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The City of Fresno continues its efforts to get the homeless off the streets and into temporary housing. The city council held a workshop on Wednesday to discuss their recent progress.

Fresno is now three months into the Project Off-Ramp initiative which aims to clean up encampments along freeways and help people experiencing homelessness transition into temporary hotel housing through Project Home Key.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says the next step is Highway 99, where about 100 people are currently taking shelter. He says right now, there just aren’t enough rooms to house them all.

“We’re well on our way. We anticipate by the end of May, early part of June we’ll have the 99 complete. Much of that is going to be determined by when we finish the refurbishment of the Travel Inn Motel,” said Dyer.

The city is partnering with the housing authority to purchase six more hotels in addition to those already being used for temporary housing.