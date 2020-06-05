Fresno City Council clash over mask requirement for city officials

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Two Fresno City Councilmembers at odds ends on Thursday during a council meeting on whether or not they should have to wear masks in public buildings.

Council President Miguel Arias proposed an order mandating officials to wear face coverings in city buildings or get stripped of their committee and other leadership positions.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld repeatedly called Arias a bully before the meeting.

“I don’t care who the heck he is,” said Bredefeld. “He is never going to intimidate me. We have already gone around and around. I have said I am not wearing a mask. I don’t feel comfortable wearing a mask. I don’t want to breathe in my own carbon dioxide.”

Next year, Bredefeld is set to serve as Council Vice President.

The Vice President and Councilmembers that sit on the committee do not get paid extra for their roles but the Council President does with an increase in salary of $5,000.

“I recognize Councilmember Bredefeld claims that this resolution is designed to punish him, this is simply not true,” said Arias.

Fresno County Health Officer Rais Vohra issued an emergency order two weeks ago strongly recommending county citizens wear masks. However, it is not mandatory.

During the meeting, the entire council except for Bredefeld voted in favor of the order with one change. Instead of titles being taken if officials don’t wear a mask, they will be denied entry until they put one on.

When asked if Bredefeld would wear a mask he said “We’ll see”.

