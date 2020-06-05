Breaking News
265 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

Fresno City Council clash over mask requirement for city officials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Two Fresno City Councilmembers at odds ends on Thursday during a council meeting on whether or not they should have to wear masks in public buildings.

Council President Miguel Arias proposed an order mandating officials to wear face coverings in city buildings or get stripped of their committee and other leadership positions.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld repeatedly called Arias a bully before the meeting.

“I don’t care who the heck he is,” said Bredefeld. “He is never going to intimidate me. We have already gone around and around. I have said I am not wearing a mask. I don’t feel comfortable wearing a mask. I don’t want to breathe in my own carbon dioxide.”

Next year, Bredefeld is set to serve as Council Vice President.

The Vice President and Councilmembers that sit on the committee do not get paid extra for their roles but the Council President does with an increase in salary of $5,000.

“I recognize Councilmember Bredefeld claims that this resolution is designed to punish him, this is simply not true,” said Arias.

Fresno County Health Officer Rais Vohra issued an emergency order two weeks ago strongly recommending county citizens wear masks. However, it is not mandatory.

During the meeting, the entire council except for Bredefeld voted in favor of the order with one change. Instead of titles being taken if officials don’t wear a mask, they will be denied entry until they put one on.

When asked if Bredefeld would wear a mask he said “We’ll see”.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.