Fresno City College gearing up for first day of online instruction

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — The first day of instruction for Fresno City College is on August 10 and to make sure their students are prepared for virtual learning every day this week their holding numerous online events and calling it Ram Week.

Tabitha Villalba is the Dean of Humanities at Fresno City College. She said this is a week to get students excited about college and get them prepared for what’s to come next week.

“I know our enrollment started off a little bit slow just because we were still in the midst of figuring out if we are going to be online or if we are going to be face to face and students were hesitant to register not knowing what their classes are going to look like,” said Villalba.

Villalba said their enrollment is down 17% from meeting their goal but she hopes showcasing what the school year will look like will help their enrollment numbers.

“All of us coming together across students services and instructors. So there are counselors, deans, life presidents, college relations,” said Villalba.

Villalba said they are showcasing the many resources for students to access as first year college students.

Emilee Slater is the Director of College Relations for Fresno City College. Slater said 70% of their students receive financial aide and for the other 30% who do not qualify can get get assistance from the California Promise Program.

“For other students there is a California promise program and what that is, is if a student is a first time student and they are a California resident and they plan on enrolling in 12 units each semester their first two years are free,” said Slater.

Slater said students are still actively enrolling and she wants to get the word out that it’s not too late.

“It’s not too late. You can register online through the end of the week. So on Friday you can register online on your own,” said Slater.

