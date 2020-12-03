Fresno City College exceeds $40,000 Giving Tuesday goal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City College exceeded their $40,000 Giving Tuesday goal, school officials announced.

By the end of the day, $44,484 was raised.

The funds will be divided between the Ram Pantry, which helps provide food to hungry students, and a student emergency fund.

Fresno City College staff say they are grateful to all those who contributed to the Giving Tuesday effort, including those who provided matching funds:

Gina Cuttone, State Center Community College Foundation Board President and her husband Shawn Patty who matched $2,500

Chris Morse, SCCCF Board Treasurer and his wife Michelle who matched $5,000

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) who matched $5,000

Other contributions include a $16,982 grant from Kaiser Permanente and $5,000 from River Park Properties.

Contributions to the #GivingTuesday fund are still being accepted here.