Fresno City College exceeds $40,000 Giving Tuesday goal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City College exceeded their $40,000 Giving Tuesday goal, school officials announced.
By the end of the day, $44,484 was raised.
The funds will be divided between the Ram Pantry, which helps provide food to hungry students, and a student emergency fund.
Fresno City College staff say they are grateful to all those who contributed to the Giving Tuesday effort, including those who provided matching funds:
- Gina Cuttone, State Center Community College Foundation Board President and her husband Shawn Patty who matched $2,500
- Chris Morse, SCCCF Board Treasurer and his wife Michelle who matched $5,000
- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) who matched $5,000
Other contributions include a $16,982 grant from Kaiser Permanente and $5,000 from River Park Properties.
Contributions to the #GivingTuesday fund are still being accepted here.
