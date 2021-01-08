Fresno City College enrollment down, but president says should be up

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City College President, Carole Goldsmith says the pandemic is causing some to put learning on hold.

“While our numbers are still around 20,000, what’s happened is people aren’t going full-time because of the stress of the pandemic,” said Goldsmith.

Enrollment is down about 15%, but Goldsmith says it shouldn’t be.

“This is an incredible time and you could look back at this time and say you know this is the time I decided to go back to school.”

Additionally, students attending school will help give back to the school that’s been serving the Central Valley community for more than a hundred years.

“I have about 1,800 people who work at Fresno City College and we want to keep them employed, we’re doing that, we’re committed to keeping people employed safely. So, when people enroll, not only are you investing in yourself, you’re investing in your community.”

Fresno City College adjusted to COVID-19 regulations by moving about 3,000 of its classes online and last year was still able to award around 2,000 Associate degrees.

“Everybody is busy, the job of college does not stop because of pandemic–we have been offering courses, we have not missed a beat. So, while I love Netflix and we’ve done our fair share of watching a lot of television, now’s an opportunity to go back to school.”

Although registration ended Friday Goldsmith says professors will work with students on late enrollment and is even offering February and March start dates.

For more information, Fresno City College recommends going to their website and/or calling 559-442-8226.