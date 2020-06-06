Fresno City College choosing to be a champion on racial equality

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith, held a live forum discussing their pivotal role as educators during this difficult time Friday afternoon.

“In the midst of this pain and rhetoric, we have a place to remind people that we are a community college and we come here together to talk and be able to learn and to be able to learn from one another,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith said it is time to call out injustice along with supporting black led organizations and businesses and personally choosing to be a champion of racial equality.

“How do we want our future to shape and if you think about it our very mission is to partnership with students and faculty to improve their life through education,” Goldsmith.

Many Valley educators were invited to speak in this live forum.

Academic senate president, Karla Kirk said they are working on a number of things for the next school year.

“To support infusing anti-racism, no hate education to community colleges and bring it to the senate floor for the first meeting of the fall semester,” said Kirk.

Director of Equity and Success, Dr. Ray Ramirez said his goal is to come up with new classes and programs faculty and staff can attend.

“This is going to be a half day to two half day intensive discussion in dialogue about how Fresno City college administrators in position of power and influence can contribute to that culture of equity mindedness,” said Ramirez.

Goldsmith said these forums are for their students. They allow them to see first hand the changes Fresno City College is making.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.