Fresno City College breaks ground on new west campus expansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno City College broke ground on their new West Fresno campus estimated to cost $8.6 million Thursday morning.

The new west Fresno campus will make up 39 acres with a 110,000 square foot academic and career technical satellite campus.

President of Fresno City College Carole Goldsmith said this is their largest expansion in decades.

“This groundbreaking event celebrates the historic ad long awaited West Fresno project that will transform the lives of this city for many many decades to come,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says the campus aims to expand access to higher education and place an emphasis on public health that’s especially important because of the Valley’s chronic shortage of healthcare workers.

Representative Jim Costa was in attendance speaking about the importance of investing in the west side of Fresno.

“To deal with the healthcare issues that exist in our community and throughout our country and to make an investment in the education,” said Costa.

The new facility will also offer vocational courses. Fresno State President Joseph Castro spoke about the influx of students they get yearly from Fresno City College.

“And as always Fresno City College is leading the way. They have sent us 682 new community college transfer students this fall. That is a whopping 43% increase in one year,” said Castro.

The campus is expected to be completed in August 2022 and will fuse career technical education with general courses.

