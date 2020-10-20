Fresno City College breaks ground on new parking structure

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City College will soon have a new parking structure.

College President Carole Goldsmith held a virtual groundbreaking Tuesday morning.

According to Fresno City College, the $18.3 million design-build was funded through Measure C passed by the voters in 2016.

The structure will include five parking levels 862 total parking stalls and 126 additional parking stalls immediately adjacent to the new structure will be 40 EV charging stations.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2021.

