Fresno church reopens, not following state order for limited capacity

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Many businesses reopened their indoor services, including places of worship Sunday.

Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno is not following the state’s order for limited capacity, allowing more than 25% of their congregation inside.

“The regulation says we can only have 100 people in there, that’s pretty ridiculous to think of that,” said Pastor Jim Franklin.

He said inside the church about 450 are able to attend each service. Empty chairs help with social distancing to separate families. The majority of parishioners wore masks indoors.

“I feel safe,” said Debbie Brown, a church member.

The church made headlines early this year after defying the state order to shut down. But now Fresno County is in the Red Tier, which allows places of worship to hold indoor services at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

However, Cornerstone is allowing more than that percentage.

Franklin says they have the space for it. “Our capacity is 1,500 people, We’re following CDC guidelines, social distancing, face masks when people come in contact with each other, they’re sitting apart from each other in the services so there’s no danger in that, it’s as safe as going to any Walmart or restaurant or any big box store to come in and gather,” he said.

Brown says attending church is their choice.”I think church is essential, we still came to church even when it was closed for other churches,” Brown said.

As more businesses reopen, the Fresno Public Health Department warned people not to let their guard down.

“We never denied the reality of the virus and I think from what’s happened to President Trump we recognize that there’s so many people catching it, but what we’re also recognizing from this is that it’s not as deadly as what they first thought it was, so we need to take precautions, we need to be wise in what we do but we don’t need to live in fear I think that’s what gripped our nation for too long,” Franklin said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.