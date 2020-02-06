Fresno church recovers $18,000 in stolen equipment, after massive burglary bust

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was returned to members of a northwest Fresno church Wednesday.

It was recovered during a massive burglary bust and police said the church was far from the only victim.

Ben Dosti is the pastor of Harvest Fresno. He said $18,000 worth of audiovisual equipment was stolen from them.

“I never thought we were going to see it,” he said, “You start to think ‘How are we going to set up church for this Sunday?’ We’re so dependent on the equipment.”

The gear was taken during an alleged month long burglary spree. Brian Pierce a sergeant with the Fresno Police Department said the number of victims is unknown right now, but said investigators got a major break January 12 when the suspects took merchandise from Horizon Irrigation on Bedford Avenue.

“My investigators were able to collect a lot of surveillance video and were able to start putting together the investigation,” he said.

The investigation led police to a home on Minarets Avenue.

“We located a lot of other stolen property,” Pierce said.

Pierce said he couldn’t put a dollar amount on it, but said it took several truckloads to clear the goods.

“Big-ticket items, because big-ticket items people want and people will pay for these items for pennies on the dollar and it’s easy for them to turn these items over on the street,” he said.

Pierce said they’ve identified eight commercial burglary victims, but judging by the amount of unaccounted-for property, he believes there are many more.

Dosti said insurance replaced most of the Harvest Fresno’s items. He hopes to donate the recovered ones to another church and said he’s not angry with whoever took them.

“We’re a church and we’re a church of second chances and third chances and I forgive the person who did this, our church does,” he said.

Pierce said officers took one man into custody for the burglaries ​but said there is another potential suspect who has not been arrested.​ They are not identifying either at this time.

