Fresno Church helping feed thousands during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno church is helping to feed thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, Cornerstone church held its second COVID-19 emergency food distribution. This time it was held at the Fresno Fairgrounds, last week it was downtown.

Hundreds of cars filled the fairgrounds parking lot, each driver waiting their turn to receive free food from Cornerstone Community Care.

“I need the food, we’re not working right now,” said a Fresno resident waiting in line.

Just last week the church held its first COVID-19 emergency food distribution downtown.

But for this second one, Pastor Jim Franklin says more space was needed.

“We backed up traffic all over downtown, so we moved it here to the Big Fresno Fairgrounds, we want to thank the City of Fresno, the County Board of Supervisors and the Big Fresno Fair for allowing us to do this,” Franklin said.

It’s been almost a month since non-essential businesses shut down in Fresno, leaving many struggling.

“Right now, people have not yet received any aid from the government, it’s on its way but it’s not here yet, they’ve gone several weeks now without a paycheck, this is the crucial time that we’re able to help them, but it’s not just giving them a box of food, it’s letting them know they’re not alone during this pandemic,” he said.

Cornerstone gave away one thousand boxes of food, each filled with enough to feed a family of four for a week.

Franklin says the cost for each box is about $20. He says the need in the city is great and is asking for those who can to step up and donate.

“We’re planning on doing these every week as long as I can raise the funds for that and as long as the need is there because of the pandemic,” Franklin said.

For more information on the next giveaway visit Cornerstone Fresno Church Facebook page or call (559) 442-0122.

To donate call or email: jimfranklin@cornerstonefresno.com

