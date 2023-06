FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes a giraffe calf.

The Zoo says Masai giraffe, Siku, gave birth to a male calf in May of 2023. The calf is currently behind the scenes. The animal care team says they have been closely monitoring the calf’s health after some complications and are happy to announce that he is doing great.

Zoo says they have partnered with conservation organizations to slow and hopefully stop the continued decline of giraffe populations.