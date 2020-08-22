Fresno Chaffee Zoo trying to make ends meet

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is offering visitors a safe night out with special outdoor dining to help them stay above water, through their “Evenings on the Savannah” weekend events.

Because activities and dining options are limited these days, the zoo decided to extend their weekend hours and added some food specials through the end of August.

The “Evenings on the Savannah” are at the zoo’s Kopje Lodge restaurant and are normally held in the spring, but the zoo was closed due to COVID-19.

“It’s just an added opportunity to come out, enjoy the day at the zoo,” said Brandy Gamoning, the marketing manager of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Gamoning says the extended hours help give an opportunity for more people to come in…as with covid regulations, capacity is lower than normal.

“We’re really happy to be able to provide a family-friendly outdoor experience right now when people are looking for things to do that are safe.”

The spring is Fresno Chaffee’s busiest season right when the pandemic hit and estimates a $4 million dollar loss. Different layouts and events are just a couple of ways the zoo is trying to make up some of the losses.

“Our indoor dining was closed, however we still do offer a variety of space that offers plenty of social distancing,” said Peter Cabrera, the executive chef at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Also adding some creativity to the menu helps to get more people to stick around.

“There’s a misconception, obviously when people come to the Fresno Zoo, people are assuming I’m gonna get the classic hot dog, classic chicken tenders, we do offer a variety of options.”

The executive chef added elevated items like barbecue chicken pizza, grilled tri-tip and adult beverages.

The extended hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m. The zoo also has some select exhibits open late like the giraffe feeding exhibit.

