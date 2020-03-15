Fresno Chaffee Zoo to temporarily close amid COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The City of Fresno asked Fresno Chaffee zoo to temporarily close its doors to help limit the spread of COVID-19, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials say all programs and events are canceled or will be postponed. Full refunds will be available.

The zoo says to call 498-5910 to be directed to the department that can assist you with any questions you may have.





For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.