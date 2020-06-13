Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens after 89 days

FRESNO, California (KGPE) -The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been closed for 89 days and reopened today. Families are excited to go on a safari in their own backyard, but, of course, with some new COVID-19 regulations.

Things like social distancing from others who are not in your group, mask wearing for those who are 12-years-old and up and the zoo also closed most indoor exhibits where social distancing is difficult.

“So, you’d walk around the zoo and you’d be so quiet and empty really and sometimes for a little while maybe that was a little fun to have it to yourself, but it also gets to be pretty sad to have all this beautiful facility being used — plus the fact that our mission is to connect people with wildlife,” said Scott Barton, the CEO of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

Barton says the Chaffee Zoo is one of the gems of the Central Valley.

“It also is a pride for Fresno, so I hear lots of people say they have guests come from all over the country.”

The Garcia family came up all the way from Bakersfield for the zoo’s big reopening.

“It’s like we can actually go somewhere and do something and it’s like right back into the swing, there’s a bunch of people here, so it’s a lot of fun,” said 17-year-old Gabriel Garcia.

It’s also Gabriel’s little sister’s first time at the zoo and she said she really liked it.

The zoo can get as many as 6-7,000 visitors in a day but are only allowing around 1,300 in at this time.

“So, actually it’s a great time to come to the zoo because it’s not going to be very crowded when you’re here,” said Barton.

Due to the zoo lowering their capacity, they recommend reserving online to ensure your space.

