Fresno Chaffee Zoo finds way to help animals in Australia wildfires

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The wildfires in Australia are getting worse engulfing houses, businesses and forcing wildlife to escape. Fresno Chaffee Zoo says they have found a way to help.

“I mean it’s devastating and it’s devastating for a lot of reasons, first of all, it’s just the scope of it. It is just incredible. I mean how big the fires are is hard to imagine,” says Dean Watanabe, Chief conservation education officer.

Wildlife experts say Australia is dealing with a mega-fire measuring 1.5 million acres in size about the same size as the state of Delaware.

Watanabe says It’s going to take a really long time to really know the impact of what has happened and what continues to happen.

He says the focus is on trying to save as many animals and as much habitat as possible.

Kangaroo’s, wallaroo’s and koala bears being impacted can only be found in Australia meaning if their environment is gone, the future for them could be grim Watanabe says.

Watanabe says every time you buy a ticket to go to the Fresno zoo a portion of that money goes to their conservation fund.

The money goes towards field conservation but also for emergencies like the fires in Australia.

Watanabe says if you donate to Fresno Chaffee Zoo conservation fund, the zoo will use those funds to help particular zoos such as the Victoria zoo which is a large zoo in Australia.

Although the Fresno zoo has numerous Australian animals, Watanabe says at this moment they will not be housing any of the animals that have recovered from the fires.

