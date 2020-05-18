Fresno Chaffee Zoo asking community to donate during struggles of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking for support from the community by donating to help with struggles the zoo is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, they say the support of the community and members means a lot than ever before.

The zoo has been closed for over a month. To donate visit http://tiny.cc/SupportMyZoo.

