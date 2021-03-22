Fresno celebrates Iranian New Year with a virtual concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Spring is officially here, and for Iranians, that means the beginning of a new year!

Iranians across the country celebrated Nowruz on Saturday, which means “new day.”

In the Central Valley, Grammy-award winning musician Hamid Saeidi partnered with the Iranian Culture and Art Club of Fresno for a virtual concert to celebrate the new year.

He was originally scheduled to perform in Fresno for the last Iranian new year in 2020, but the pandemic postponed those plans.

“The last year was depressing and scary, but this year, we are starting the new Iranian year with a lot of hope, huge hope, and definitely we are a lot more happy and so looking forward to the next year,” said Saeidi.

Saeidi said he used clips from his last live performance before the pandemic, along with some solos, to make this virtual show as close to a live concert as possible.