Fresno businesses gearing up to reopen after county moves into ‘Red Tier’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More businesses are allowed to reopen their indoor operations – with modifications – after the state health department moved Fresno County from the Purple Tier to the Red Tier.

Businesses allowed to resume indoor operations include gyms and fitness centers, which can operate at 10% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer).

GB3 General Manager Sean Clinton said the fitness center will reopen its locations Thursday at 4 a.m. and close nightly at 10 p.m. to allow for an extra hour of deep cleaning overnight.

“It was big for us. Everyone has been waiting to get back into a routine, get out of the heat and smoke,” said Clinton.

The equipment inside the fitness center is spaced out and sanitizing stations readily available. Clinton is confident they have created a safe environment for gym-goers. Group fitness classes and the pool remain closed.

Dance Studios are also allowed to reopen at 10% capacity. Dolce Dance in Fresno is getting ready to reopen Thursday.

“Even if it’s with a mask on, they need some kind of interaction with people,” said Owner Kendra Primavera.

For months, the approximately 300 students of all ages have danced virtually in online classes, but Primavera says it’s not the same. Many kids, especially the younger ones, don’t have the attention span.

“We just want to get these kids back to normal. I know the new normal is probably what we will see for the next few months, but these kids need social interaction. Art is important, the arts are essential,” said Primavera.

The studio plans to check temperatures at the door, distance the dancers, and limit people inside, among other safety measures.

“We will take it, go full force and make sure we are following all the guidelines keeping the kids safe and getting their spirits back lifted,” said Primavera.

Restaurants are also allowed to have indoor dining – but at 25% capacity.

“It’s exciting. I’m glad to see things are starting to get better now,” said Barbi Holt as she dined in for the first time in months at Yosemite Falls Cafe.

Manager Anthony Zuniga said they will keep their outdoor dining tent open as an option for people who may not feel comfortable inside, but they are welcoming those who do.

“It was getting kind of sad walking into work every day and seeing an empty restaurant,” said Zuniga.

Other places/businesses that can reopen indoors with restrictions include:

Aquariums

Body waxing studios

Cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Electrologists

Estheticians

Higher education institutions

Massage therapy studios

Museums

Piercing shops

Skin care services

Tattoo parlors

Weddings (ceremonies only)

Yoga studios

Zoos

Details on the restrictions and modifications the businesses need to follow can be found here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.