Fresno business wants city to apologize after price gouging fine is thrown out on appeal

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno business is calling on city officials to apologize for issuing them a $10,000 fine. Super Liquor in Fig Garden was suspected of price gouging, but the business appealed the decision and won.

But since the fine was first issued, staff say the business has been targeted with vandalism.

“We were accused of stealing, of overcharging, taking advantage of a situation. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said manager Ravinder Singh.

Singh wants city officials to clear the name of his family’s business after the $10,000 price gouging fine was thrown out.

“Was it just? was it fair? it was dismissed now why can’t anyone come out and say we made a mistake.”

Under Fresno law, during a State of Emergency, it is illegal to raise the price of any necessary good, service, or lodging by 10% or more. On March 19, 2020, the convenience store was cited for allegedly charging $16 for a 24 pack of Aquafina water.

At the time, Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Mike Karbassi used the fine during a press conference to send a message to the community. The ruling states that the city did not have enough evidence for the fine to be upheld. Karbassi accepted it and is ready to move on.

“I want everyone to succeed,” said Karbassi. “He had his day in the hearing and I wish him well.”

While Singh is glad the fine was thrown out, he says it won’t repair the damaged reputation, vandalism, or make up for the harassing phone calls.