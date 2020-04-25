Fresno business posts sign referring to ‘Kung-Flu’ and “morons that run our city”

FRESNO,Calif. (KGPE) — One little sign in northeast Fresno has been turning a lot of heads.

The note posted on the restaurant ‘Full O Bull’ starts by referring to “the morons that run our city” and “media driven panic of Covid-19” and ends:

“Please stay on the red x or don’t, we don’t care but you have been warned about the Kung-Flu!”

Ya-Shu Liang, the president of Central California Asian Pacific Women, said referring to COVID-19 as the Kung-Flu fuels racism.

“Our community’s residents are already fearful. They’re already not going out to spaces that are not a lot of Asians, so they’re already fearful and this is just making it worse,” she said Friday.

We went to the business to talk to the owner, who employees said did not want to comment or come out from the back.

Tosha Marsh is the manager of ‘Full O Bull’ in Clovis. She said they’ve received calls over the Fresno restaurant’s sign.

“We are not connected in any way. We are very disgusted by what they posted.”

There are several Full O Bull’s in the Central Valley.

Marsh said the owner sold the rights to the name and recipes, and each is individually owned.

“I love my customers. It’s just sad, and we’re so sorry for what they have done and what bad name they have given us,” she said.

She’s hoping they don’t have to share the name for long.

“My boss just got it to where we own the rights to the name and now he’s going to try to yank it from them,” she said.

Liang said she and others in her cirlce have experienced racism during this pandemic, and know some people are anxious and tired of ‘shelter in place’ orders.

“But at the same time I would like to say that racism, or any speech that insights hate is unacceptable,” Liang said.

She said several Asian American community groups are coming together to put out their own response to the sign.

