Fresno business making free ‘open’ signs for take-out restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Professional Print and Mail is making free open signs for local restaurants offering take-out.

The signs are meant to make sure customers know the businesses are open. Without diners inside the restaurants, they might appear closed.

Mohit Ranu is an owner of La Boilangerie in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village shopping center. He says they continue to get calls. He just hung the large sign showing the restaurant is open. “No custom cakes. No gatherings. None of any of that going on right now.”

Professional Print and Mail is making the free signs because it’s what they have to give. Business Developer Daniel Santana says, “Doug and Roberta Carlile the owners of Professional Print and Mail are a small business mom and pop shop here in Fresno 35 years. They decided it’s a good time to give back to our community in this time of need.”

Businesses interested in a free open sign may contact Professional Print and Mail.