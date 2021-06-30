Fresno business gets help from community after suffering massive loss in warehouse fire

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – A Tower District business got a boost Wednesday after a devastating fire wiped out its warehouse along with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and inventory.

Neighborhood Industries’ building burned to the ground Saturday.

“I’m on the 180 I see the fire is on the right hand side. My warehouse is suspiciously close to where that smoke is and I see it and our whole building is just ablaze,” Anthony Armour the CEO of Neighborhood Industries said.

He said his team was invited to hop behind the counter of Fresbrew to raise money and take donations after losing their 30,000 square foot facility which was stocked with inventory for their thrift store, vehicles and heavy machinery.

“It was sad man. We’ve been in business 13 years. We’ve committed our lives to this neighborhood,” Armour said.

Fresbrew owner Nick Jones said the organization helped him during the pandemic closures and he was happy to host the fundraiser to do the same.

“That’s why I love The Tower. I’ve been a business owner in The Tower for 8 years now and it’s the only place I want to be. I love how it’s so collaborative and everyone wants to help each other out,” Jones said.

Armour was surprised with a large donation during the event. CalViva gave them a $20,000 check. He also said thousands of people have reached out to show support and ask how they can help.

“I think like in this time of tragedy it really highlights how blessed we are. We are surrounded by such amazing people who just simply care,” Armour said.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. They have not ruled out arson.

You can help Neighborhood Industries out by making a donation.