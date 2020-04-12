Fresno brewery offering free homemade hand sanitizer to help combat COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Saturday, people lined up in front of 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits to pick up free homemade hand sanitizer.

Co-founder Joshua Soleno says Saturday was the first day they handed out free hand sanitizers to the public.

With some of the new CDC guidelines that were passed, he says some of the equipment they used for brewing is the same one used to make their hand sanitizers.

“We have the knowledge and experience, and the capabilities to do it, so, it just didn’t seem right for us to charge we wanted to hand it out and provided it for free for the community,” Soleno said.

Soleno says the response was much bigger than anticipated, at one point they ran out of bottles asking people to bring their own.

The limit was four ounces per person but they plan on making more.

You can follow 411 Broadway Ales and Spirits on social media for updates on their next free event.

