Fresno Boy Scout re-paints Veterans Memorial at Roeding Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The next time you go to Fresno’s Roeding Park you may want to check out the newest upgrade all thanks to Christian Juvet.

He’s a Boy Scout with Fresno Troop 91, working toward the highest rank in the program, the Eagle Scout.

For his Eagle Scout project he re-painted the flag memorial at Roeding Park. It honors fallen veterans and has been neglected over the years.

His family, friends, and some fellow scouts helped him paint this morning.

Christian says he is passionate about art and his community, so this seemed like the perfect project.