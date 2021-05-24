Fresno Boy Scout gets surprise from Hanford Veteran

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – When a veteran from Hanford saw the news that a Fresno Boy Scout chose to revitalize the Roeding Park concrete flag for his Eagle Scout project, he immediately wanted to meet him.

“I really like seeing young people take initiative like that and I would like to just really thank him in person,” said Veteran Scott Steinfeld.

The Navy vet purchased some camping and military gear and traveled from Hanford on Monday to see the renewed flag and meet Juvet to thank him personally.

“Last time I came through, I didn’t know there was a flag there. It’s a symbolic symbol that you are under this flag and under this country. So, it’s for all to view and not just veterans. Everyone needs to be proud of that flag. So, that’s what I truly believe and I’m so happy for what they did for the city and for everyone,” said Steinfeld.

“Without this project, I wouldn’t have been able to reach out and meet so many great people who have been so helpful, and I’m glad this project has helped me meet Scott and with everything he’s given me, it’s going to help me out a lot,” said Christian Juvet of Fresno Boy Scout Troop 95.

Juvet’s Boy Scout Troop 95 was also given $500 today from a friend of Steinfeld’s in Hanford.

“Seeing that flag painted like that coming around the roundabout here is amazing. It’s very visible now and it means a lot to local veterans and veterans everywhere. We are truly appreciative to Christian and his whole troop and I just wanted to thank him,” said Steinfeld.

Juvet is scheduled to become an eagle scout on June 3rd.