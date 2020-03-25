Fresno Board of Supervisors plans to use $2.1M to provide beds for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Board of Supervisors plans to use $2.1 million to provide 300 beds for homeless individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement allows for the county to use 300 rooms from a RH Community Builders property.

“Right now one of the most vulnerable populations is the homeless in our community,” said Supervisor Nath Magsig. “Right now I look at the homeless population and many of them do congregate together so if there is someone does contract COVID-19 they really are an at-risk group.”

The Board did not address a plan regarding evictions and foreclosures. Supervisor Steve Brandau said that is because more details need to be ironed out.

“We don’t need anybody else on the streets,” said Brandau. “But at the same time, we could really damage the economy if we just roll over all of the burdens onto a single group. If we are going to address that, we need to look at it fairly so that if we give relief to the tenant or the person who is renting, we need to give money to the landlord or the person who owns the property.”

Citizens within the City of Fresno will not face eviction or foreclosure because of an ordinance signed last week.

Fresno City Spokesperson Mark Standriff said a list of essential and non-essential businesses will be updated on the city’s website each Tuesday and Friday. He reminds people the classifications can be appealed for legitimate reasons like providing service to essential businesses.

“That is why the update is on a regular basis,” said Standridf. “They are by no means exhaustive, so if there is a question or they have a consideration they would like us to make please contact the city attorney’s office.”

The Board of Supervisors was told by the county’s tax collector on Tuesday that they have no authority over the issue and only Sacramento can take action.

The collector went on to say the county could face penalities if residents don’t pay the fee because over half of that money goes to school bonds.

