Fresno Biden-Harris supporters celebrate, call for unity

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A group gathered near Fresno’s River Park Sunday to celebrate the new President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I love that she can see that a woman can do anything she wants, no matter where she came from. It doesn’t matter, if she wants it, she’ll get it,” said Fresno resident Suzie Cruz, who was at the celebration with her daughter.

While some people, including President Trump, are still questioning the legitimacy of the results, Biden supporters in Fresno said they have hope for a more united future.

“I understand people are mad, it’s okay. I love everybody, and it’s going to be a lot better,” said Suzie.

“These past four years we’ve been so divided. We’ve just been separating ourselves more and more, and now I feel like it’s a step to unifying each other and coming together and loving one another,” said Fresno resident Alexa Cruz.

And they hope that message of unity is felt in our communities as well.

“I look at other cities, and I see how they’re coming together, and I always wonder, ‘Why are we still separated here?’ With our new mayor, if he really wants to make it a ‘One Fresno,’ that means all of us, even the south side,” said celebration organizer Dez Martinez.

The celebration ended with a car caravan down to Herndon avenue.

