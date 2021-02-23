Fresno-based defense attorney says CRMC doctors are the reason he’s alive

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno-based attorney Tony Capozzi has been defending others in court for years, but back in November, he found that he was the one who needed help after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

“What he had was completely unique. He had what’s called an arteriovenous malformation,” said Dr. John Garry, a Colorectal Surgeon at Community Regional.

Capozzi was sent to Stanford University Medical Center, but after review, was sent back down to Community Regional Medical Center for care. It was there that he spent nine hours in surgery and eleven days in recovery. One of the things that impressed Capozzi the most was that as staff took care of him, they were also dealing with a raging epidemic.

“Seeing other nurses putting on the personal protective equipment, PPE to go see the COVID-19 patients and to deal with them, putting their lives in danger to help someone else. That really brought tears to my eyes and it still does,” said Capozzi.

In a presentation today, Capozzi honored his healthcare team through Community Regional’s “Honor Your Care Hero” program and put a smile on their faces by giving each a certificate printed with a personal thank you message.

“It makes us feel good because we don’t really get recognized a lot,” said Dr. Garry.

“He’s the type of patient that makes me dream to be a nurse,” said registered nurse Chanrav Chhem. “So this is what I do, but still it’s nice to be recognized especially amid the epidemic, the stress and all that.”