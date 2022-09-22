FRESNO, Calif. – Wednesday marked the 63rd annual enshrinement for the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, and it also marked the grand opening for the Hall’s new home at the Save Mart Center.

The new Hall has memorabilia and displays, and also has interactive technology.



Kiosks where you can read about the history of Fresno County athletes with a couple of taps.



You can also watch videos and check out photo galleries.



The class of 2022 is Marian Battles, a long-time volleyball coach in the Valley.



Mac Foster, a boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout.



Connie Gooch, the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball.



Kathleen McCarthy, who played golf at Memorial High School, and was a three-time first team All-American at Stanford.



Ron Scott, the longtime baseball coach at Fresno City College, who became the winningest baseball coach in California Community College history in 2022 before retiring.



And two teams were inducted: the 1955 Fresno Cardinals minor league baseball team, who won 104 games, and the 1974 through 1976 Hoover High girls basketball teams, who were back-to-back-to-back Section champions.

In the past, this enshrinement event would take place in downtown Fresno at Valdez Hall.

