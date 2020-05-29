Fresno artist honors medical staff with mural: ‘I feel very honored’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A new mural honors the work of doctors and nurses at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno.

The mural is in the parking garage of the hospital and it’s the work of artist Jason Esquivel, who donated to his services to paint the mural.

“I feel very honored to be here and to do this, for my community and it’s very humbling, yeah, it is,” said Esquivel.

Image courtesy of Jason Esquivel

The artist says he’s been doing this type of work for ten years and has also painted other murals in the Fresno as well.

