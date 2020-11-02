Fresno art gallery merges Dia De Los Muertos with controversial social issues in new exhibit

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno art gallery is merging Dia De Los Muertos with controversial social issues in a new exhibit, shining a light on them ahead of the election.

Arte Américas in downtown Fresno has been closed to the public for about seven months because of the pandemic.

But on Thursday, it opened with a special four-day exhibition called, “Gotta Bone To Pick.”

“This particular exhibition is about all of the problems we’ve seen this past year,” said Ruth Saludes, Executive Director of Arte Américas.

Those problems, Saludes says include controversial social issues like immigration, racism, voting, and civil rights, coronavirus, and more.

“It’s quite different in fact than what we normally do but we’re happy to be able to make a statement because I think it’s important for us to speak up about our rights and how we deserve to be treated,” Saludes said.

It’s a message created by 17 artists and nine ports, all from the Central Valley.

“I think it’s awesome to bring awareness to the injustice that’s going on in the world right now,” said Kaylana Gonzales.

Gonzales is visiting from Utah. She comes every year to spend the Day of the Dead holiday with her daughter and granddaughter.

With the election on Tuesday, Gonzales says coming to see this exhibit with them is extra special.

“I love being able to come and celebrate this day with them and also just help educate my granddaughter especially on things that are going to affect her life growing up,” Gonzales said.

Saludes says over the course of the exhibition they have had nearly a thousand people attend. She says the next big exhibition they hold will be in 2022.

