Fresno Armenian community responds to historic announcement from Biden

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Saturday, President Joe Biden made history by declaring the mass killing of Armenians in the early 1900s a genocide.

This is a move that has been avoided by previous presidents for fear of complicating diplomatic ties with the Republic of Turkey, the country formed after the Ottoman Empire was dissolved after World War I.

106 years ago the Ottoman Empire began systematic deportation and killings of over 1.5 million Armenians.

On Saturday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Congressman Jim Costa, and other community members raised the Armenian flag at Fresno City Hall to remember the victims.

Since the late 1990s California has recognized April 24 as a day of remembrance for the Armenian genocide, but President Biden has now brought the whole of the United States in recognizing the atrocity.

According to the Armenian Museum of Fresno, about 45,000 people of Armenian descent live in the city.

For Fresno native Raffy Chekerdemian who chairs the Armenian Cultural Foundation of Fresno, President Biden’s announcement is a major development for him and the Armenian-American community.

“It gives me peace of mind to know that finally we have been recognized,” Chekerdemian said. “I think as a community it’s very similar to that, but then also it gives us a sense of pride.”

The genocide hits close to home for Checkerdemian. His paternal grandfather Garabed lost his father and brother in another mass killing by the Ottomons in 1909. At the time Garabed was only 10 years old.

“There was another massacre which was called the Adana massacre and Celecia massacre and that was where my great-grandfather and my great-uncle were both killed,” Chekerdemian said.

Several years later Checkerdemian says his grandfather lost more friends and family in the genocide that began in 1915, which led to the deaths of over 1.5 million Armenians.

“In 1915 in his village, he thought that he had lost everybody. But then luckily 15 to 20 years later he was able to be reunited with his youngest brother.”

Chekerdemian says his maternal grandparents also faced immense hardship and loss due to the genocide, his maternal grandfather orphaned at just 7 years old. Both sides of his family eventually immigrated to Fresno from Syria and Lebanon, two countries thousands of Armenians were forcibly taken to under Ottoman rule.

On Saturday Armenian community leaders and local politicians remembered the genocide at Fresno City Hall. Congressman Jim Costa attended and says President Biden’s announcement carries huge diplomatic weight, affirming the United States’ support of Armenia.

“With the challenges we have with Turkey and with Azerbaijan, and islamist extremists, the people of Armenia have friends, they have allies,” Costa said.

Chekerdemian feels Biden’s recognizing of the Aremenian genocide is a first step in healing a century old wound.

“We start to look at what we need to do to get reimbursed, retribution.”