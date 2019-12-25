Fresno airport emergency medical treatment prevents holiday tragedy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Airport Police Cpt. Michael Higgins prevented a holiday tragedy Monday, administering treatment to a traveler and bringing her back to consciousness.

The Narcan Program was recently launched at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, intended to render emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

On Dec. 23, a traveler asked airport police to render aid to an unresponsive adult woman traveling with other family members.

While the woman sat in the aircraft boarding area, she stopped breathing and became unresponsive, officials say.

When Cpt. Higgins and other responders arrived to provide medical aid, they found the woman unresponsive.

Higgins administered a dose of Narcan to the woman, which helped her regain consciousness and ability to speak.

The woman acknowledged taking some type of drug and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, officials say.

“As a major transportation hub welcoming a high volume of travelers and guests, it is important that we are prepared to respond to any type of medical situation to care for those who travel through or visit Fresno Yosemite International Airport,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.

Cpt. Higgins spearheaded the availability of Narcan at Fresno Yosemite International Airport authoring a grant application and overseeing the implementation of the Narcan Program.

Last week, airport police officers received doses of Narcan as part of their issued equipment.

Cpt. Higgins’ foresight and hands-on dedication saved this woman’s life and averted a family holiday tragedy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.