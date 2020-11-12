Fresno airport celebrates direct flights to Mexico City

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno-Yosemite International Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night at the gate of its first direct flight to Mexico City, operated by Volaris.

Live music celebrated the first flight, which took off at 12:35 a.m. Thursday.

“Volaris currently flies to Guadalajara, Leon, and Morelia, and now they will be flying to Mexico City,” said the airport’s Vikkie Calderon.

Calderon said the airline saw a need for more flight options between Fresno and Mexico, and with the holidays coming up, she said it is the perfect time.

“It expands connectivity between Fresno, the Central Valley, and Mexico, and provides friends and family with the connectivity,” said Calderon.

The flight currently operates twice a week, but that could change soon.

“Volaris does plan to add additional flights in the coming months, especially during the winter months to accommodate demand. They are going to be doubling up some nights with their Guadalajara service,” said Calderon.

If you plan on flying to Mexico, expect a temperature check before boarding and some other new precautions.

“We have increased the frequency of our cleaning at the airport going on several months now. We have the ability to produce our own disinfectant on site,” said Calderon.

Airport staff have also added social distancing markets and more than 100 plexiglass shields throughout the airport.