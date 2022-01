FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father of three girls was among four airmen with the 194th squadron who made their return to Fresno Monday.

Captain Skylar “Voodoo” Bautista, was welcomed at the 144th fighter wing by his wife and three daughters.

Bautista is returning from a three-month deployment on the East Coast where he was part of the presidential defense team.







His daughters were all wearing princess outfits for his return.