Fresno African American museum celebrates MLK Day, drawing attention to 2020 census

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno’s African American museum is full of life, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From the food to good music and a call to action – to take part in the 2020 census.

“Historically, African Americans have not trusted the government. It was our very own government that had jim crow laws, prison to pipeline, redlining… So it’s understandable why members of the African American community have a mistrust. We want to change the way that looks today, we want to change that for 2020,” said Board Chair African American Museum, Julia Dudley-Najiev.

This will be Alexandria Benn’s first time participating on her own.

“Being an African American woman, the fact that we are under-counted. I am going to be a part of history because I will be counted,” said Benn.

One of the museum’s curators says the information is used for only one reason.

“All they’re there to do, is to count the people that are here,” said African American Museum Curator, Gregory Melancon.

The census will determine the electoral college landscape starting in the 2022 election and the direct impact of federal funding based on population size.

“To help our neighborhoods, our streets, our sidewalks, just the beautification and the things we need to upkeep our communities. The redistricting and to talk about our population and that it is growing instead of digressing.”

