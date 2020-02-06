Fresno adds additional features to downtown parking pay stations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno has launched additional downtown parking enhancements.

The six solar-powered parking pay stations have been installed in six public downtown parking lots.

Coins, bills, credit cards, and debit cards are accepted. Users simply enter the license plate number and select their desired parking duration.

The City of Fresno says drivers can continue to utilize the ParkMobile app in these locations.

“The City is committed to ongoing parking enhancements in Downtown Fresno. We still have many more changes in store, including the launch of credit card enabled parking meters,” Thomas Gaffery, Parking Division Manager with the City of Fresno says.

The installation of the new pay stations began on January 15.

The pay stations service the following locations:

Promenade Lot, 2650 Tulare St

City Hall North Lot, 2600 Fresno St

Water Tower Lot, 1100 O St

Fulton/Inyo Lot, 815 Fulton St

Merced/Van Ness Garage, 2020 Merced St

The Met Lot, 1605 Van Ness Ave.

