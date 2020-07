Fresno abrirá sus centros de enfriamiento comenzando este sábado 

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno non-profit organization, Break the Barriers, helps people of all abilities, ethnicities, and ages and has been doing so since 1984. Now, they’re hurting financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of them are dealing with PTSD and having to be cooped up at home is not something that benefits that and we just recently found out this morning that doctors are posting that there’s more suicide deaths in the last four weeks than the whole year combined,” said Tyler Hergenrader, the veterans director for Break the Barriers.