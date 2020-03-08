Fresno 6-year-old raises money for Tennessee tornado victims

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – A young Fresno girl is making a big difference from thousands of miles away.

Pyper Diehl, 6, created a Cocoa stand Saturday morning on Ashlan and DeWolf Avenue to raise money for the victims of the Tennessee tornados. She told Cocoa for $2 with optional toppings of marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream.

Pyper’s grandmother says her aunt lives in East Nashville, one of the hardest-hit areas and will send the money raised so she can distribute to families in need.

Pyper raised nearly $800.