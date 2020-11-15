Fresnans dine-in at restaurants as stricter restrictions could return

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — With COVID-19 cases in the Central Valley on the rise, the state could restrict several businesses from offering indoor services starting Tuesday.

The restrictions would affect restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and churches.

These businesses were given the green light to offer indoor services back in September after Fresno County reduced the number of new COVID-19 cases and met state metrics for the Red Tier.

However, cases have been increasing. This week, Fresno County reported 1,000 new cases. Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra warned a return to the most restrictive tier, the Purple Tier, looks imminent.

“I guess you have t look at it like you have to be safe for your family and stuff like that,” said county citizen Johnny Serena. “But for another shutdown? Sheesh.”

Typically the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for Cracked Pepper Bistro, accounting for 60% of the year’s income.

“It is going to be tough,” said Cracked Pepper Bistro Owner Vatche Moukhtarin. “We have been reserving a lot. Watching how we are spending. Personally, I am telling a lot of my staff to hold on to their tips because we don’t know what is going to come.”

This year with all of the shutdowns, it has been the worst financially for him.

“Worse than our first year,” he said. “Imagine going at 100% and then hitting a wall suddenly. We have lost over 1 million dollars in sales.”

Under the current guidelines from the state, Fresno restaurants can fill 25% of their inside tables.

Under the new guidelines, customers would only be able to eat outside.

Gyms, churches, and movie theaters would also be asked to move outdoors. Hair salons could stay open at limited capacity.

Johnny Mendiola from Fresno said he feels sad for businesses that are suffering during this time but also recognized the disease isn’t going away anytime soon.

“It is still around,” said Johnny. “It isn’t going away, and I think if some people would wear the mask it would go away a lot quicker.”

The Fresno Board of Supervisors has been vocal about not enforcing the new restrictions but owners that have state licenses, like a liquor license, fear the state would strip them away if owners don’t follow the rules.