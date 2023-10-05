FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place for the grand opening of a new patio area at South of Shaw Beer Company in Fresno on Thursday.

Staff of the pizzeria and brewery say they believe the pub is a gathering place where people can connect with one another, break bread, and share a pint.

Organizers say in honor of their new patio, there will be free slices of pizza (while supplies last) in honor of the opening.

The opening is going to be on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at South of Shaw Beer Company located at 1755 Broadway Street.