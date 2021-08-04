Free family fun events at Fresno Parks to beat Fresno heat

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – August in Fresno means triple digits temperatures and to help residents and their families still have a good time outside, there are some fun-themed events this month at Fresno City parks.

The first of three events began Wednesday at Melody Park off of Shields Avenue with a “Welcome to the Circus” theme –filled with carnival games, a waterslide, face painting and more.

City of Fresno’s District 4 Councilmember, Tyler Maxwell joined in the fun and talked about why the district went big for these events.

These events are hosted by Every Neighborhood Partnership and Fresno City’s District 4 and two more “Beat the Heat” events are scheduled for August 11th at Vineland Park and August 18th at Robinson Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.