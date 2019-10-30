Free family-friendly Halloween events in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – If you don’t have any plans for Halloween yet– grab the kids, put on your best Halloween costume and head out to one of these FUN-tastic and free events in Fresno!

Safe Night Out Halloween Event

From the event description: Several community organizations partnered to make this a special event, collecting over 1,100 lbs of candy for the Trunk-or-Treat event.

Address: 1805 and 1802 E. California Ave, Fresno, California 93706

Time: 4 -7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Trunk or Treat at Refinery West McKinley

From the event description: Visitors must register before your visit for a chance to win an outdoor woodfire cooker! It’s a free event, but you must register to attend.

Address: 3014 W McKinley Ave, Fresno, California 93722

Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Fall Family Carnival

From the event description: Petting zoo, pony rides, costume contest, food trucks, a small trunk or treat, inflatables, and much more!

For any questions, you can email pckids@peopleschurch.org.

Address: 7172 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, California 93720

Time: 6- 8 p.m.

For more information click here.

Fall-O-Ween in the Park

From the event description: Spooktacular party for the neighborhood presented by Community Regional’s Pediatric Care team–music, games, entertainment, and treats!

Address: 2823 Fresno St, Fresno, California 93721

Time: 5- 7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Fallapalooza

From the event description: Fallapalooza is an annual Halloween Night Celebration. This is an event that is a safe and fantastic alternative to trick-or-treating. There will be TONS of candy, carnival games, bounce houses, a spooky maze, photo booth, face painting, raffle prizes and so much more! Admission is free to everyone! There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Children and adults are encouraged to come dressed in costumes.

Address: 5415 N West Ave, Fresno, California 93711

Time: 6 – 8:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Halloween Trunk or Treat Circus

From the event description: A free trunk-or-treat event featuring Reptile Ron, bounce houses, balloon animals, carnival games, cotton candy, popcorn, face-painting and more!

Address: 5688 North First Street, Fresno, California 93710

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

For more information click here.

