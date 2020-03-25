Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Interactive learning
- Weather for Kids is offered by the WKBN weather team offering lessons and projects every day for kids in the Valley
- Accessibyte is offering free access to all of their learning apps during the pandemic including Typio and Quick Cards
- Arcademics offers free multiplayer educational games for math and language arts
- Cool Math 4 Kids offers free games, quizzes and lessons in math for younger students
- Explorable offers free educational science projects including how to make sun dials and how bread decays
- Fun Family Crafts offers free educational crafting ideas from toddler to teen including crystal egg geodes and coffee ground fossils
- Minecraft: Education Edition offers free educational tools and videos when you have a Microsoft account.
- OH WOW Science Center offers free educational videos and projects on their Facebook
- Science Fun offers educational science projects fro kids including black light beverages and the water cycle in a jar
- Sesame Street offers free online learning games and videos for young students
- From 3-5 p.m. on March 27 Scholastic is offering a free Virtual Book Fest on their website with guest speakers and a dance party!
- The Magic School Bus offers free online learning, experiments and an educational cartoon available on Netflix
Learning resources
- 123 Homeschool 4 Me offers free worksheets and coloring pages for young students
- 3P Learning is offering 4 weeks free for teachers who would like to teach their students from home (ages K-16)
- 2Simple offers a free learning program called Purple Mash to help teach students english and math skills
- All Kids Network is offering free worksheets and crafts for students
- Ascend Math is offering a free trial for teachers until the end of April so they can teach math skills from home
- Audible is offering a free 30-day trial on audiobooks for kids
- Big History Project offers a free platform for teachers to teach social studied from home
- Classroom Cereal offers free grammar worksheets for students
- Desmos offers free activities for teachers to use with students online and teach from home
- DiscoveryK12 offers free student accounts to learn 7 standard courses online
- NASA is offering their entire library free online for students
- New American History offers history lesson plans for students K-12
- NSW-Education is offering free online learning resources and study tips for students and parents learning at home including links to educational games
- PBS offers Everyday Learning opportunities for online learning (ages PreK-13)
- ReadWorks offers free reading comprehension activities for students K-12
- Scholastic offers free online learning, educational games and reading resources for kids and parents
- Scholastic Kids Press offers free news from kids, for kids
- The New York Public Library is offering free e-tutoring services and over 300,000 e-books for download on the SimplyE app
- Teacher.org has put together a list of lesson plans for math, science, english, social studies and even P.E.
- The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is offering free educational resources and e-books
Virtual Tours
- Disney World offers a free virtual tour of the park on Google
- Elmwood Park Zoo is offering free educational Facebook livestreams
- Explore offers free livestreams and videos from all over the world
- Google Earth is offering free virtual tours of National Parks
- Legoland offers a free virtual tour of their Lego Hotel
- The Louvre offers free virtual museum tours
- NASA offers free virtual tours including Ohio’s own Glenn Research Center
- Seaworld Orlando offers a free interactive virtual tour of their park
- The Cincinatti Zoo offers free livestreams and educational videos
- The National Aquarium offers several free livestreams of the world’s coral reefs
- The National Women’s History Museum offers a free virtual tour and educational resources
- The Smithsonian’s National Museum offers a free virtual tour
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo offers the Panda Cam livestream and educational lesson plans
- the Van Gogh Museum offers a free virtual tour on Google
- Wild Earth offers free educational videos and livestreams in the African Safari